this page is dedicated to the general strike.
this is an evolving project aimed at gathering and presenting
information about past and current general strikes around the world.


map of the world 

africa            asia          central america        europe 

 middle east     north america         oceania         south america



select a region of the world or
search for general strikes by date or place.

general strike references

figgins@dnai.com











union ring
cat
this union ring site is owned by a wobbly.

click for the
[previous] [random] [next site]
[skip next] [next 5]

click here for info on how to join union ring.